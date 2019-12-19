Jack Black Wants To Play The Villain In The New Stand Alone Batman!

As fun as it was for Jack Black to play Professor Shelly Oberon in Jumanji- Jack appears to be ready for something different!

According to reports, Black wants to play DC Comics villain Penguin in a Joker-style standalone movie. During an interview with GQ Middle East, Jack admitted that his dream role would be to play the Penguin!

“Well, yeah, James Gunn. (Director of the stand alone Batman) I’m ready to jump into the Marvel universe, dude. I’m thinking maybe Penguin. I know that’s DC, but I say we bend the rules just one time!” he told the magazine!

Either way Jack won’t be playing the Penguin anytime soon as Colin Farrell is due to take on the role in the forthcoming movie The Batman, which is due out in 2021.