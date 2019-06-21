It’s Official: People Are Dumber Now

Researchers out of Norway studied IQ test results from men born between 1962 and 1991. They found that every generation was dumber than the one before it by about seven IQ points.

The research team found three main factors as to why people just aren’t as smart as the generations before them.

They are the quality of education, which is said to be getting worse, lack of nutrition, and more exposure to media.

There is one optimistic part of this, though: People can improve their IQ, especially when they’re teenagers.

Your kids will have a shot at bucking this trend if you really focus on their education, eating habits, and limiting screen time…Because if you don’t, this could be your kid!

