J-LO Is Going On Tour!

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the open road this summer and she will make a stop in Toronto on July 7th at the Scotia Bank area! We haven’t seen Lopez in Toronto since 2007 since you toured with Enrique Iglesias. The tour is in celebration for J-Lo’s 50th birthday on July 24th!

The show is described in a release as “a non-stop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems, show-stopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jaw-dropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time.