Jack Black Has A Seriously Bad Memory… Just Like Most Of Us!

oh yeah.... Karen! "it's Sabrina." AH CRAP!

By Host Blogs, Josh

We’ve all had this moment. You’re in the middle of a lovely polite conversation with a colleague, family friend, or distant relative, WHEN BOOM. You have forgotten their name.

It happens to everyone. Don’t worry.

Jack Black had a similar feeling on the press carpet just the other day!

While out promoting the new Jumanji movie, a reporter from Variety asked Jack Black his favourite holiday movie.

IT didn’t go as how she hoped it would.

Check out the video below!

NANCY MYERS YES! Hilarious,  Jack!

We all wish we could be as quick on our feet as he is, but alas for now, we’ll have to settle for politely asking for the person’s name again.

