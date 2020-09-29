Jennifer Aniston Admits She Almost Quit Hollywood

Jen spoke about a bad experience she had on a film project that almost left her running for the hills. Aniston spoke about the moment that almost went south in her career with pals Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast.

“The last two years, that (quitting) has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” Aniston said.

“(It happened) before ‘The Morning Show’,” she explained. “It was after a job I had completed and it was like, ‘Woah…, that sucked the life out of me, and I don’t know if this is what interests me (anymore)’, and I had this fantasy of just (walking away) …”

Jen wouldn’t say which project caused her to have these terrible thoughts, but none-the-less she is passed it now.