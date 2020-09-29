SNL AUDIENCE WILL BE FILLED WITH STAFF, FAMILY
The family will always laugh at your jokes, even if they're not funny!
Saturday Night Live returns for a new season this weekend, but the audience will be filled entirely with staff and family!
(so the laughter will be extra ‘forced’).
New York law says SNL can’t have more than a hundred people in the audience. They’ll have to sit 6-feet apart, and only the show’s crew and immediate family will be allowed to watch. Hey – there’s one way to get more laughs: pay them!