Jennifer Aniston Is Auctioning Off A Nude Photo For COVID-19 Relief
It's the iconic 'friends' one!
It’s a black and white picture from 1995 by photographer Mark Seliger. Mark is auctioning off about 25 portraits at Christies Auction House.
Jen says that 100% of proceeds will go to @NAFClinics, which is an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and care to those who need it across the US.
My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief… 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this ❤️🙏🏼 #radart4aid
Portraits of Billie Eilish and Leonardo DiCaprio are also up for auction.