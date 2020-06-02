Listen Live

Jennifer Aniston Is Auctioning Off A Nude Photo For COVID-19 Relief

It's the iconic 'friends' one!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s a black and white picture from 1995 by photographer Mark Seliger.  Mark is auctioning off about 25 portraits at Christies Auction House.

 

Jen says that 100% of proceeds will go to @NAFClinics, which is an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and care to those who need it across the US.

 

Portraits of Billie Eilish and Leonardo DiCaprio are also up for auction.

