Jennifer Lopez Made Good On ReScheduling Her NYC Concert After A Massive Blackout Saturday Night!

That was fast!

By Dirt/Divas

Jennifer Lopez was devastated Saturday Night when you was forced to cancel her Madison Square Garden’s concert due to a massive power outage in New York!

 

The black out happened just as Jennifer was starting her performance and shortly after, the crowd was swiftly forced to evacuate the venue. Fans seemed to take the blackout in strides, taking to the street singing her songs.

The massive blackout in New York City effected over 73,000 costumers at its peak and came 42 years to the day of an extensive blackout that affected much of the city.

The concert is rescheduled for Tonight in NYC!

