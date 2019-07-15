Jennifer Lopez Made Good On ReScheduling Her NYC Concert After A Massive Blackout Saturday Night!

Jennifer Lopez was devastated Saturday Night when you was forced to cancel her Madison Square Garden’s concert due to a massive power outage in New York!

Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/PZhFoPkeeM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

The black out happened just as Jennifer was starting her performance and shortly after, the crowd was swiftly forced to evacuate the venue. Fans seemed to take the blackout in strides, taking to the street singing her songs.

The massive blackout in New York City effected over 73,000 costumers at its peak and came 42 years to the day of an extensive blackout that affected much of the city.

The concert is rescheduled for Tonight in NYC!