Jimmy Fallon’s Contract Extended!

Fallon took over for Jay Leno in 2015 moving the show to New York for the first time in decades.

Fallon has been able to reach number one in late-night relying on a mix of games with celebrities, impressions, and other sketches.

The late-night format usually sees the host devoting much of their opening monologs to politics. Jimmy has for the most part stayed away from reacting to headline. But perhaps that hasn’t worked in his favour lately.

Recently Colbert’s “Late Show” has been the most-watch-night program on TV followed by Kimmel.

Specifics on Fallon’s new contract with NBC were not released.