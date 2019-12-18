JJ Abrams Says Baby Yoda Won’t Appear in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The green alien from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” earned the name because of his striking resemblance to the “Star Wars” character Yoda.

But despite his cuteness and connection to the “Star Wars” universe, “Rise of Skywalker” director J.J Abrams says Baby Yoda won’t be making a cameo in the new movie…Abrams did tell Variety that the new character is the “cutest thing in the history of time.”

Baby Yoda has become a social media phenomenon after the series Mandalorian debuted with Disney + in November. Since then, viral memes, conversations and now toys have surfaced.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is in theatres this Friday!