Study Says Alone Time Is More Important Than Date Night With Your Partner
There was a poll of 2,000 people say that “me time” on a regular basis is super important.
You do you!
The poll was conducted for massage company to examine self-care routines and “me-time” habits. The results showed that the ideal amount of “me-time” is 51 minutes per day or about six hours each week.
Most people in the survey said that me time was more important than having a date night with their partner! In fact, 41% of people said they would leave their person if they didn’t get alone time.
So how does one practise alone time?
60% watch TV
56% read a book
42% listen to podcasts
38% exercise
This is what triggers “Me-time”
- Stress at work: 50 percent
- The holidays: 47 percent
- Stress at home: 47 percent
- Having family in town: 45 percent
- Lack of sleep: 38 percent
- Being sick myself: 36 percent
- A sick child: 30 percent
- A death in the family: 28 percent
- A sick partner/spouse: 28 percent
- Getting fired: 25 percent