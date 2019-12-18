Study Says Alone Time Is More Important Than Date Night With Your Partner

You do you!

The poll was conducted for massage company to examine self-care routines and “me-time” habits. The results showed that the ideal amount of “me-time” is 51 minutes per day or about six hours each week.

Most people in the survey said that me time was more important than having a date night with their partner! In fact, 41% of people said they would leave their person if they didn’t get alone time.

So how does one practise alone time?

60% watch TV

56% read a book

42% listen to podcasts

38% exercise

This is what triggers “Me-time”