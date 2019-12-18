Queen Elizabeth Is Hiring A Social Media Manager!

The Job is Head of Digital Engagement and you are expected to work about 37.5 hours per week. The salary is worth $77 to $86 thousands Canadian. Qualifications include, you most be a good communicator with a creative flair…

Part of the posting reads in part:

The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy, and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims.

Does this sound like you? The link is here!