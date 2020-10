Johnny Nash, best known for his 1970s hit “I can see clearly now,” has died at the age of 80.

His son confirmed to TMZ that Johnny died of natural causes.

“I Can See Clearly Now,” was released in 1972, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks, and became a hit in Canada, the UK, and South Africa.

Johnny was pretty quiet on the music scene after the 80s, as his last studio album, “Here Again,” was released in 1986.