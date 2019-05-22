Listen Live

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant!

What's next shampoo?

By Dirt/Divas

Justin is the new face- no wait, the new armpits of Unilever’s natural deodorant brand Schmidt’s Naturals.

Justin reportedly help formulate the under arm perfume and also helped design the label!

According to Unilver – which also counts Axe body spray and Dove Men+Care among its dozens of brands – Schmidt’s Naturals are made “vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients.”

Justin happily posted a teaser and a nice shot of his armpits on instagram!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

