Justin Bieber Is Launching A Deodorant!
What's next shampoo?
Justin is the new face- no wait, the new armpits of Unilever’s natural deodorant brand Schmidt’s Naturals.
Justin reportedly help formulate the under arm perfume and also helped design the label!
According to Unilver – which also counts Axe body spray and Dove Men+Care among its dozens of brands – Schmidt’s Naturals are made “vegan, cruelty-free and with all plant-based ingredients.”
Justin happily posted a teaser and a nice shot of his armpits on instagram!
ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals