Kaley Cuoco Thanks Stranger For Finding Her Wallet!

Kaley Cuoco thanked a stranger via instagram for returning her wallet! Kaley had left it at a restaurant earlier in the day. Once she realized where it was, she called the restaurant…Kaley recalls the day saying in part,

“I became totally hysterical and didn’t know where it was and retraced my steps and was like, ‘Oh my God, I left it there. It’s gone. It’s gone.’ I was crying hysterically. I was so upset.”

To Kaley’s surprise, a fan of The Big Bang Theory and Penny had turned it in to management!

“Someone picked it up, saw it was me, wrote ‘Penny’ on the front on a piece of paper, gave it to the manager there,” Kaley smiled.

Kaley said she wished she could thank that kind stranger in person and says “There is good in the world.”

It was a good week for Kaley! The Big Bang Theory has broken a new record! Its officially TV’s longest running multi-camera comedy with 276 episodes under their belts!

