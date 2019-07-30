Katy Perry And Dr. Luke Lose Copy Right Lawsuit And Will Now Have To Pay Up!

Katy Perry and Luke have lost a copyright case against Christian Music star Marcus Gray. Nine-jury members decided in a federal court that “Dark Horse” Katy’s hit from 2013 was swiped from a rap song called Joyful Noice (2009) which Gray co-wrote and performed.

The jury will decided how much Perry and Dr. Luke will need to pay out.

Katy says that she had never heard “Joyful Noice” before and heard the song for the first time when Dr. Luke played her the beats.

Put them together-