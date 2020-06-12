KELLY CLARKSON FILES FOR DIVORCE!

Kelly has been locked down with her husband Brandon Blackstock and their kids in Montana for the past few months.

It’s now been confirmed that after seven years of marriage, Kelly has filed for divorce. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly filed papers in Los Angeles last week.

Kelly has been doing her talk show virtually from home and raving about her husband and their family time together.

“It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” she said of their months-long retreat. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

It’s not always as it seems. Kelly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.