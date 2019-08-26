Listen Live

KFC Announces New Beyond Meat Nuggets!

Has KFC gone CRAZY for following the vegan trend?

Head office for KFC has announced the unthinkable!  Vegan… chicken?

The fast-food fried bird giant is testing, and a big emphasis on TESTING, a new beyond meat chick’un’ nuggets! The test will only occur at a single location, in Atlanta, GA, on August 27th.

This isn’t the first forray into the veggie/vegan world for the company as in the UK, there was a a “fake” chicken burger made of mushrooms called the “imposter”.

KFC UK’s “The Imposter”

The chick’un nuggets will be offered TWO different ways:

  1.  Naked, with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.
  2. “Winged” which will be tossed in a sauce of your choice. (Vegans, if you do go, avoid the honey-based dips).

The move could be seen as a way for KFC to keep up with other fast food chains such as Burger King,  A&W, Pizza Pizza, Timmie and Mucho Burrito, all who have added plant-based options on their menu.

PLENTY of people chimed in on twitter, including these users:

With all of this in mind, IF it comes to Canada, would you stop in to give it a sample?

I would, no hesitation.

Comment below what YOU would do?

