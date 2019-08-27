Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation Pledges $5 Million To Help Stop The Amazon Fires

According to Brazil’s INPE, the National Institute for Space Research, about 1.5 soccer fields worth of rain forest are being destroyed every single minute. People are finally paying attention thanks to a tweet that went viral.

The #AmazonRainforest , the lungs of the earth, has been burning for 3-weeks straight and there is very little media coverage. The #NotreDame , simply an old building, spire burns and it receives major media coverage and hundred of millions in donations This world is f*cked pic.twitter.com/SRAxlhxwHG — Reece Wabara (@ReeceWabara) August 21, 2019

The Amazon is known as the “the lungs of the world” and it’s pretty true. It’s a vital source of carbon for our planet that slows down the rate of global warming.

The rain forest has been burning for weeks and hasn’t really gotten much media coverage. With that, Leo started a brand new “Amazon Forest Fund” through his organization Earth Alliance, and it’s through this fund that the five million dollar donation came about.

On Sunday, the organization announced that donations will go “directly to local partners and the indigenous communities protecting the Amazon.”

Canada is pledging $15 million with Water Bombers to Help!