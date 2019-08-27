Tori Spelling Plays 90210 Characters In The Bedroom!
I wonder if they play the theme song too?
Dean McDermott told fans during one of his Daddy Issues Podcasts, that Tori Spelling plays Donna Martin in the bedroom to turn him on; even dressing up like her!
And when actual Tori isn’t around- Dean can watch his wife play a grown-up Donna in the reboot BH90210- or watch the reruns…
The Dean admitted he likes to imagine a younger version of Spelling, before she became a mum-of-five.
“That’s what really turned me on: the thought of no children,” he joked, revealing he always had a crush on Donna.
Dean has been very open and vocal about the couple’s sexy time as he said in his podcast that he and Tori have relations every day!