Kid’s Choice Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Another major event is being put off over concerns over COVID-19.
Nickelodeon announced it is postponing this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, which were scheduled to be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 22.
The statement from Nickelodeon Reads:
“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” Nickelodeon said. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”
Chance the Rapper was scheduled to host for the first time. No new date has been given yet for the Kid’s Choice Awards.