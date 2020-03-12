Kid’s Choice Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Nickelodeon announced it is postponing this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, which were scheduled to be held at The Forum in Los Angeles on March 22.

The statement from Nickelodeon Reads:

“The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority,” Nickelodeon said. “We will have further information about a new date in the future.”

Chance the Rapper was scheduled to host for the first time. No new date has been given yet for the Kid’s Choice Awards.