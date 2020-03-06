‘Kids In The Hall’ New Episodes Are Coming!

Amazon is bringing back the classic Canadian sketch comedy series ‘The Kids In The Hall.” It’s exciting as this will be Amazon’s first Canadian series to date.

All original cast members are returning for 8 episodes to start.

Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson will bring back some of their classic characters in the new episodes along with some new ones.

The series will be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels.

The original show began in 1989 on CBC and ran for 100 episodes. It had some success in the US being broadcast on multiple networks. There have been a couple reunions since. The group released “Brain Candy” in 1996 and did a miniseries with CBC in 2010 called “Death Comes To Down.”