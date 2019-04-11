Kim Kardashian Just Revealed In An Interview That She’s Studying To Become A Lawyer!

Kim is letting the world know that she is hoping to become a lawyer!

Kim says; Quote “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Although she never graduated from college, Kim began a four-year internship with a law firm based in San Francisco…

She can still take a “baby bar” exam, designed for law students without degrees from accredited universities. Passing this allows students to continue their studies and sit for the Bar exam. Kardashian hopes to take the Bar in 2022.

Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney who famously helped with the defense of his friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial.