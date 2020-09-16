Kim Kardashian West To Freeze Social Media To Protest Hate Speech!

It will be quiet today on social media as Kim K and other celebrities will freeze their Facebook and Instagram accounts in a campaign urging the world’s biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.

Kardashian West took to Instagram on Tuesday to express support for the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign again Facebook inc.

“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she said.

Actors including Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sacha Baron Cohen also tweeted on Tuesday, calling on Facebook to do more.