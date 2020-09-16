Kim Kardashian West To Freeze Social Media To Protest Hate Speech!
Making a difference! Or trying to at least.
It will be quiet today on social media as Kim K and other celebrities will freeze their Facebook and Instagram accounts in a campaign urging the world’s biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.
Kardashian West took to Instagram on Tuesday to express support for the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign again Facebook inc.
“Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy,” she said.
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.
Actors including Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sacha Baron Cohen also tweeted on Tuesday, calling on Facebook to do more.
Facebook ignores hate & disinformation on their site. This is not an “operational mistake.” It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy.
Tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. https://t.co/7TSovLMug2 pic.twitter.com/lJts6Ampgp
— Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) September 14, 2020