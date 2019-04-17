Kit Harington Almost Lost A Testicle While Filming An Episode Of Game Of Thrones!

Riding Dragons is not like riding a horse it seems… After Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow on Game Of Thrones revealed that he almost lost one of his jewels…

During the first episode on season 8, Jon Snow rides a dragon! Behind the scenes, he’s actually riding a mechanical “buck” before special effects are added in post-production to make it appear as though he’s riding a dragon.

In an interview Kit revealed “Buck work is not easy.” “The dragon swings ’round really violently, like this. And my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung ’round.”

“In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by my testicles… Literally.’”