Kit Harrington Checked Into A Wellness Centre

Kit Harington has reportedly checked into a “wellness” centre for treatment due to personal issues.

Kit played Jon Snow on Game Of Thrones For eight seasons and if reports are correct, the show’s ending has affected him mentally.

Multiple sources say the show’s ending has “really hit him hard,” and he is seeking treatment at a luxury Connecticut retreat centre.

Kit is being treated for stress and exhaustion while is wife has been extremely supportive.

Kit has made is public that he had a “full-on breakdown” after filming his final scenes for the drama. “It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”