Krispy Kreme Just Launched Dessert Donuts

Krispy Kreme launched a new line of donuts yesterday that will compliment my Dad Bod!

Banana Pudding: This doughnut is filled with Banana Pudding and topped with fluffy Kreme™ and vanilla wafer cookies.

Coconut Cake: A delicious coconut flavored cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and shredded coconut.

Mississippi Mud Pie: A light and fluffy doughnut with Chocolate Pie Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with cookie and graham crumbles and marshmallow drizzle.

All Canadian Krispy Kreme locations (Mavis Rd. Mississauga and Dupont St. Toronto) are offering the Banana Pudding and Mud Pie donuts only.