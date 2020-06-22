Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Guitar Shattered Records At Auction!

Nirvana frontman’s 1959 Martin D-18E electric-acoustic guitar has been sold for $8.16 million at Julien’s Auction. This was the instrument that Kurt played during the group’s historic TV gig in 1993 – five months before his death.

The guitar has become the most expensive instrument and Nirvana item ever sold at auction. The buyer was Peter Freedman, the founder of RODE Microphones, who attended the live auction in Beverly Hills.

He plans to exhibit the instrument as part of a worldwide tour, with all proceeds benefiting the performing arts.