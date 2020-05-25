L Brands To Permanently Shutter 13 Victoria’s Secret Stores in Canada
The pandemic has pushed our favourite push up bras out!
Victoria Secret announced that it will be soon shutting down 13 of its 38 Canadian Stories, as well as one Bath & Body Works Location in the country.
L Brands, which owns Victoria Secret, the Pink label and more says this is all part of a bigger plan to close 250 locations in North America as well as 50 Bath & Body Works stores…. L Brands hasn’t yet provided information on which of the company’s stores will be closing.
While I will miss you Victoria Secret, I will say- I don’t want to pay $50 for a Bra… It’s a boob holder! It is literally nothing more than cups where I can keep my ladies.
THEY SHOULD NOT BE SUCH AN EXPENSIVE ITEM! THERE ARE PEOPLE OUT THERE WHO WOULD BE HONOURED TO HOLD MY BOOBS…