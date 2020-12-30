Listen Live

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ is Billboard’s Top Song of 2020

It’s been quite the year for music!

By Dirt/Divas

We’ve been gifted with epic tracks and albums from Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and more.

 

And now Billboard has released its top 100 tracks of the year!

 

And the top 5 are:

 

#1 Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande- Rain on Me

#2 The Weeknd-Blinding Lights

#3 Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyonce-Savage Remix

#4 Harry Styles- Adore You

#5 Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion- WAP

 

Doja Cat and BTS are in the top 10!

