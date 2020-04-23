Lady Gaga Confirms That Big Names Will Be Features On ‘Chromatica’

Gaga took to Instagram to officially release the sixteen-track list. Gaga simply captioned the post, “#Chromatica #LG6.”

The album will feature Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Elton John. Gaga fans have been speculating about the singer’s sixth studio album for months. The hashtag ‘#LG6’ has not only been at the top of mind for hardcore Gaga fans, but has also been trending on Twitter for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram #Chromatica ⚔️💓 #LG6 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 22, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

There is no release date yet after Gaga announced that she was pushing the release of the new album back due to COVID-19. A new album from Mother Monster is surely a musical outlet that the world could use right now.

Full track list below.

1. “Chromatica I”

2. “Alice”

3. “Stupid Love”

4. “Rain On Me” (featuring Ariana Grande)

5. “Free Woman”

6. “Fun Tonight”.

7. “Chromatica II”

8. “911”

9. “Plastic Doll”

10. “Sour Candy” (featuring BLACKPINK)

11. “Enigma”

12. “Replay”

13. “Chromatica III”

14. “Sine From Above” (featuring Elton John)

15. “1,000 Doves”

16. “Babylon”