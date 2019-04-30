Larry King Suffered A Heart Attack
He is said to be stable!
Larry King suffered a heart attack last Thursday according to reports! He underwent an angioplasty, which involves reopening an artery to restore blood flow, and had a number of stents inserted to reduce the chance of a future heart attack.
King is now 85 and has dealt with heart disease for the past couple of decades and was scheduled for an angiogram this week before suffering a heart episode! Larry is said to be released from hospital this week!