Larry King’s Family Reveal The Touching Way They Honoured The TV Legend!

Larry’s estranged wife is opening up about how the family paid tribute to the newsman at the private funeral.

Shawn Southwick King confirmed the late television host was laid to rest in a “beautiful” ceremony earlier this week.

Larry passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. To honour his signature style, the family all wore suspenders to the ceremony.

Shawn and Larry were married in 1997 and shared two sons, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.