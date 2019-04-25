Leaf Fans Are Now Blaming Justin Bieber For The Leaf’s Loss To Boston!

We can’t blame Drake for The Leafs losing Game 7 in Boston the other night, because he wasn’t there… But do you know who was- Justin Bieber! Naturally Leaf fans are still mourning the loss to Boston but are looking to blame someone other than the Leafs!

JB and Hailey we’re in a private box at TD Garden in Boston for the do-or-die playoff game. Justin seemed to do his part, making a plea to god prior to the game..

“Dear lord please be with Austin (sic) Mathews, Mitch Marner and all of the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight as they play game 7 against the Boston Bruins.”