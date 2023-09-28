LIVE Nation Makes Major Changes That Will Help Artists Keep Their Merch Money

Live Nation is changing things with its “On the Road Again” program inspired by the Willie Nelson classic.

Live Nation has just announced its ambitious new “On the Road Again” program, inspired by Country music legend Willie Nelson’s classic hit, which is designed to help improve the lives of touring artists and musicians who call the road their home by helping to offset their travel and lodging costs by letting more merchandise money flow into their own pockets.

Under the new initiative, all acts playing Live Nation-owned and operated venues — headliners and support acts — are entitled to $1,500 in cash for gas and travel per show, in addition to their performance payment. Also, venues will no longer charge any merchandise selling fees, giving the artists full control of their merch table profits.

Additionally, financial bonuses will be offered to local promoters, tour representatives, and venue crew members who have worked over 500 hours in 2023. Lastly, $5 million will be made available by the “On the Road Again” program to Crew Nation, Live Nation’s fund created during the height of the COVID pandemic to support live concert crews affected by shutdowns across the industry.