Lori Loughlin Likely Home For Christmas!

According to reports, Lori Loughlin, aka Aunt Becky from Full House may be able to spend Christmas at home after being given an official December release date.

Loughlin has been in prison since October 30th for her role in the U.S. college admissions scam.

Prison officials confirm that Lori is scheduled to be released on December 27th which falls on a Saturday, so Loughlin will most likely be released a few days sooner.