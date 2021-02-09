Listen Live

Machine Gun Kelly Is Bringing More Than Just Music To Fans!

Oh, my!

By Dirt/Divas

This Valentine’s Day, MGK is offering fans a sex toy in his latest merchandise line.

 

Machine Gun Kelly is a rap rocker, that has gained additional attention lately after he and Megan Fox’s relationship went public. 

As well as the Lil Devil vibrator, devotees can also buy a pink voodoo doll and a hoodie and t-shirt featuring a photo of Fox and Kelly kissing.  Kelly also announced that a graphic novel was coming based on his Hotel Diablo Album.

