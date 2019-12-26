Madonna Cancels Final Show On Her North American Tour, Due To Pain

It was suppose to be the final show on her North American Madame X tour Sunday night, but Madonna was forced to cancel due to extreme pain.

Madonna has been suffering from injuries and pain in recent weeks and even cancelled a few other concerts because of it.

She performed in Miami on Saturday night, and after consulting with doctors decided to cancel her last show. Madge took to instagram to explain her decision to her fans…

“I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”

The material girl posted a video on instagram showing a moment in one of her shows where she was climbing a ladder; she admits she was in “indescribable” pain…

According to Madonna’s team, she will be resting for a few weeks before continuing on with her tour in Europe next month.

It’s unclear what the pain is from, but sources say it started with a bad knee.