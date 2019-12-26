Madonna Cancels Final Show On Her North American Tour, Due To Pain
She's a fighter for her fans.
It was suppose to be the final show on her North American Madame X tour Sunday night, but Madonna was forced to cancel due to extreme pain.
Madonna has been suffering from injuries and pain in recent weeks and even cancelled a few other concerts because of it.
She performed in Miami on Saturday night, and after consulting with doctors decided to cancel her last show. Madge took to instagram to explain her decision to her fans…
“I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.”
The material girl posted a video on instagram showing a moment in one of her shows where she was climbing a ladder; she admits she was in “indescribable” pain…
I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button………….. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy🙏🏼. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️🎄 #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt
According to Madonna’s team, she will be resting for a few weeks before continuing on with her tour in Europe next month.
It’s unclear what the pain is from, but sources say it started with a bad knee.