Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Tops The Box Office

While the sequel to Disney’s original Maleficent from 2014 grabbed the top spot at the box office over the weekend is fell short of Disney’s expectations!

Disney was projecting or hoping for about $69 million on opening weekend, however the movie which stars Angelina Jolie only brought in $36 million. The film cost about $185 million to make, so they have a long way to go before turning a profit!

The movie did better overseas bringing in $117 million for a world wide total of $153 million.

Joker fell to the number 2 spot and the new movie “Zombieland 2: Double Tap” took the third spot and Addams Family came in fourth!