Meghan Markle Is Suing A UK Tabloid And Prince Harry Releases A Statement On The Matter!

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is alleging that the British newspaper published a private letter! Not only is there a lawsuit happening but Prince Harry has launched his own attack on the tabloids -calling them bullies. Check out Harry’s open letter to the press

Harry accused the Mail on Sunday of selectively editing the letter to disguise “lies” the paper had told about the Duchess — a claim that the tabloid specifically denies.

Harry says that the tabloids are launching their own campaigns against Meghan very much like they did his mother Princess Diana!

At one point, Diana was the most photographed person in the world and sadly- it killed her when she lost her life in 1997 car crash when she was being chased by a paparazzo on a motorbike.

Harry and Meghan are currently traveling in southern Africa.