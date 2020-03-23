Meghan McCain Is Pregnant!

Meghan says that she will now join Joy Bear and Whoopi by appearing on the show via satellite starting Monday due to coronavirus concerns…

Meghan’s social post reads in part:

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

The pregnancy news comes months after McCain revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in a piece she wrote for The New York Times.