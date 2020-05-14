Melissa Etheridge’s 21-Year-Old Son Dies
Etheridge took to twitter on Wednesday to share the sad news with fans that her son Beckett had died.
A note posted on her official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon read: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today.”
Beckett’s biological father is David Crosby. No details about the cause of death were released by the family.