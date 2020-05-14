Listen Live

Melissa Etheridge’s 21-Year-Old Son Dies

R.I.P.

By Dirt/Divas

Etheridge took to twitter on Wednesday to share the sad news with fans that her son Beckett had died.

A note posted on her official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon read: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today.”

 

Beckett’s biological father is David Crosby. No details about the cause of death were released by the family.

Related posts

Robert Pattinson Shot His Own GQ Cover Photo in Quarantine

Jonah Hill Has Overtaken Samuel L. Jackson For Dropping The Most Swear Words In movies

Oprah Winfrey Is Launching A Virtual Version Of Her Wellness Tour