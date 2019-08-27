Micheal Buble’ Video Has Parents Crying About Kids Growing Up!

Right in the feels…His video for his song “Forever Now” has gone viral and after seeing it, you’ll know why!

If you have kids going back to school, or perhaps leaving home for the first time- be warned, you’ll need a tissue!

The video is a simple animation of a child’s room as it transforms over time from a nursery to the packed-up bedroom of a young adult leaving the nest.

The video reminds us of the classic children’s book Love You Forever.