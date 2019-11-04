Micheal Jackson Is Once Again The Highest Paid Dead Celebrity

This marks the seventh year that MJ has lead this list since his accidental overdose in 2009.

This despite facing renewed allegations of child abuse following the release of the “Leaving Neverland” documentary earlier this year.

According to Forbes officials, Micheal Jackson’s music has seen a ‘surge’ racking up 2.1 billion spins in the U.S. up from last year when he got 1.8 billion spins.

His estate value is said to be worth $60 million in the past 12 months. The money comes from the Micheal Jackson: One, The Las Vegas Show by Cirque du Soleil and his catalog of music which people continue to purchase on all platforms.

Elvis took the second spot of top earning dead celebrities this year, followed by Peanut comic strip creator Charlies Schulz. Rounding out the top five are Golf legend Arnold Palmer and Bob Marley!