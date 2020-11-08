Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party In The USA’ Re-Enters Charts After Joe Biden Victory!

As many American’s continue to celebrate Biden’s historic Presidential win, Miley’s hit from 2009 appears to be an anthem as millions gathered over the weekend to celebrate in the streets of American cities.

According to Variety, “The reason, it seems, is because Biden supporters are using the song to celebrate Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris’ major accomplishment.”

‘Party In The USA’ has re-entered on the US iTunes Top 200 charts, landing at No. 93 on the Top 100 US Spotify chart and it’s been streamed over 312k times.

Miley shared her excitement posting this on Twitter!

Miley also shared this tweet of American’s celebrating in the streets singing her song!