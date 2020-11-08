LISTEN: Mash-Up Released of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ & Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ has been mashed up with ‘Edge of Seventeen’, the Stevie Nicks classic from 1982 to create ‘Edge of Midnight’. The two songs blend perfectly together and it’s actually hard to tell which was recorded in 2020 and which was recorded almost 40 years ago.

Listen to the mash-up below:



YouTube / Miley Cyrus

‘Midnight Sky’ is the lead single off of Miley’s 7th studio album Plastic Hearts, set to drop on November 27.