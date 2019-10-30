Mirvish Says That Hamilton Is Basically Sold Out!

We knew this was going to be a must-see show when it was announced that Hamilton was coming to Toronto, however; even Mirvish didn’t expect the show to basically sell out within hours of releasing its tickets.

Mirvish subscribers, casual theatre-goers and American Express customers well exceeded the number of seats that had been set aside for early order. According to Mirvish, there are just single seat options available now.

“Hamilton” is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.