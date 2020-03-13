MIRVISH SAYS THE SHOW WILL GO ON…FOR NOW

Mirvish released a statement on Thursday announcing that their performances will continue to run as scheduled.

Mirvish is reassuring people that their venues are undergoing lengthy cleaning processes daily that includes carpets and upholstered seats vacuumed, and hard surface being disinfected by Quat Plus, an industrial-grade cleaner, by a professional cleaning company.

New York’s Broadway will be dark until April 12 and people are urging Mirvish to do the same.

Mirvish said that they are relaxing their ticket policies, allowing people to receive refunds on tickets and or getting credit for a future show.