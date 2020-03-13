MIRVISH SAYS THE SHOW WILL GO ON…FOR NOW
They are NOT cancelled Hamilton or other shows as of right now
Mirvish released a statement on Thursday announcing that their performances will continue to run as scheduled.
COVID-19 UPDATE. Click here for full announcement: https://t.co/KhTGaNvHQ0 pic.twitter.com/WBTG0tx4PM
— Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) March 12, 2020
Mirvish is reassuring people that their venues are undergoing lengthy cleaning processes daily that includes carpets and upholstered seats vacuumed, and hard surface being disinfected by Quat Plus, an industrial-grade cleaner, by a professional cleaning company.
New York’s Broadway will be dark until April 12 and people are urging Mirvish to do the same.
Mirvish said that they are relaxing their ticket policies, allowing people to receive refunds on tickets and or getting credit for a future show.