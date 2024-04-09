Missy Elliott Is Heading Out On Her First Headline Tour with Buster Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland!

This summer, the trio — along with legendary producer Timbaland — will hit the road for Elliott’s first headlining arena tour, appropriately titled “Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience.”

This tour is long overdue but the timing couldn’t be better for the artist who also produces and songwriters.

In 2019, she became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2021, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, named a boulevard after her. Last year, she became the first female hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The “Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience” kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 4 at Rogers Arena and concludes in Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena on Aug. 22.

It will hit Seattle; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Texas; Houston; Fort Worth, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Sunrise, Florida; Atlanta; Baltimore; Hampton, Virginia; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Newark, New Jersey; Boston; Brooklyn, New York; Detroit; Montreal and Toronto.

The tour is produced by Young’s Monami Entertainment and Live Nation. Presale begins tomorrow, and tickets will become available to the general public on Friday.