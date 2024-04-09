‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Searches And Downloads Surge on Spotify

Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” surged on the Spotify charts as people compiled the perfect playlist for the celestial spectacle yesterday, with 32 million people across the United States living within the path of totality — meaning the moon will completely block the face of the sun from view for a few moments.

A Spotify representative said that searches for Tyler’s song have soared by nearly 50% in the US over the past week…Tyler’s song is the most popular song being added to user-generated “eclipse” playlists on Spotify in the US.

It’s even popular on iTunes, where it’s the number 10 most purchased song on Monday, jumping 30 spots over the past day. Searches for the song also soared on Google Trends.

No one loves the eclipse more than her, most likely. The last time an eclipse happened in the US in 2017, sales for downloads of the song increased more than 500%, according to Billboard. Not bad for a song that was a number 1 hit for four weeks in 1983.

Upon its release in 1983, the song was No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for four weeks. The Welsh singer was nominated the following year for a Best Female Pop Vocal Performance Grammy award. In Sept. 2023, the music video for the song entered YouTube’s billion views club.